KFGO annual picnic celebrates 75 years of broadcasting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — How many friends would you have if you started handing out free lunches for everyone in the region?

KFGO had more than a thousand friends over as they celebrate 75 years of broadcasting.

The light rainfall did not stop people from gathering at the KFGO parking lot in south Fargo.

They got to meet their favorite on-air personalities and enjoy free, freshly grilled burgers along with chips a beverage and an ice cream treat.

“It’s kind of an appreciation to our listeners, the loyal listeners. Our ratings are high. Number one in the market for at least the last 20 to 25 years which is unusual for an AM radio station anywhere in the country but we’re real dedicated to the product and people. It’s just kind of a thank you to the community and our listeners every year to come on out and have lunch on us,” says KFGO News Director Paul Jurgens.

Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead city officials joined in on the celebration and helped perform a ribboncutting to celebrate the 75th anniversary milestone.