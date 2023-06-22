Teen recording artist Annabelle helps raise awareness for Gigi’s Playhouse

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It was a fun night at Gigi’s Playhouse filled with music and entertainment.

Gigi’s Playhouse is proud to be North Dakota’s first Down Syndrome Achievement Center which happens to be located right here in Fargo.

They have impacted over 200 families in our community by offering free educational and therapeutic programs to individuals with Down syndrome from birth to adulthood, their families, and the community.

“Gigi’s programs are really important to help our participants to become their best of all and achieve success. The more you practice things the better you get at them, and we use research methodologies on how the learner with Down syndrome learns best and that’s what we do here at Gigi’s.” says the Executive Director of Gigi’s Playhouse, Heather Lorenzen.

Local teen turned Nashville star, Annabelle, is proud to raise positive awareness of Down syndrome and to be a part of these kids’ stories.

As a family friend to some of these kids, Annabelle was happy to share her story about becoming a singer/songwriter, perform for them and even with them.

“I have a lot of family friends that have children with Down syndrome, and I have always just loved using my talents to just kind of celebrate things in the community.” says Annabelle Maher.

Annabelle is a 16-year-old country music singer and songwriter from Fargo, ND.

She has earned her spot-on Spotify’s editorial lists by being streamed over two-hundred-thousand times.

“I go to Nashville about once a month and one of my favorite things is to inspire other kids that they can do anything that they think that they wanna do in life so that’s what I’m excited to do today.” says Maher.

The talented young Nashville recording artist has performed for many community and charity events and even has performed for President Biden.

Annabelle is a positive role model for kids in our community and was happy to be there to help promote acceptance within our community.

Annabelle was there to remind the kids to pursue their dreams.

Gigi’s Playhouse strives to see a world where individuals with Down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their families, schools, and communities.