Two People From Red Lake Reservation Indicted in Child’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – Two people from the Red Lake Reservation are indicted for child neglect after the death of a child.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Julius Fineday and 63-year-old Sharon Rosebear deprived the child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, and supervision.

The U.S. Attorney says the neglect throughout 2022 caused the death.

Fineday is charged with one count of felony child neglect causing the death of a child.

Rosebear is facing one count of felony child neglect.

They will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.