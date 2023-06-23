Hawks Talk; Alexander, Thomas, and Prime Among Key Contributors

The Defending American Association Champs Are in First Place Heading into the Weekend

FARGO– N.D. — RedHawks second year centerfielder, Evan Alexander is having a tremendous year so far, leading the RedHawks in steals with 15, triples with four, runs with 34, RBIs with 28, and hits with 50. “EA” is also tied for the most homers with six and is batting .355. With the All-Star Game just under a month away, Alexander is putting together a strong resume to participate.

<“Really it’s a lot of offseason hardwork and identifying where he needed to make some improvements and also at his age, the best is still yet to come I mean as good as he as last year, he’s better this year. He’s still gonna get better. He’s a hard worker. He’s out here working on whether it’s defense offense in addition to our team, he kinda takes in some of our veteran leadership, he listens to Dillon Thomas, even Steve Prime, even Silviano and he’s like a sponge, he’s just always wants to get better,” said manger, Chris Coste.

“Offseason program I took a part of, I know we lost Drew and Peter Maris but they had the same hitting coach and last season they had a good year so I got with them and asked who they worked with and I got in contact with their guy and got to work there and then it was a longer offseason, normally offseason is from like September to February, this year it was September to May so I had a little bit more time to get back in the lab and really work on some things and it’s paying off for me,” said Alexander.

Dillon Thomas was with the Los Angeles Angels last summer so you know he’s got big league talent. Thomas has been a key player on both offense and defense covering a lot of ground in the outfield and scorching the earth with his baserunning. Thomas is batting .344, is tied for second on the team with 5 homeruns, and 4th on the team with 21 runs batted in.

Corelle Prime is back with the RedHawks after the Hawks traded away all star slugger, Drew Ward to bring Prime back in the offseason. Prime was previously with the team in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Prime has been a key player on offense and defense, tied for first on the team with 6 homeruns, he’s one of the best defensive players in the league, and a key member of the Hawks pitching staff with two wins and 31 strikeouts. Fresh off their first American Association Championship Chris Coste and the RedHawks were aggressive to get better this offseason to lay the foundation for another successful summer.

“The RedHawks, we now have a target on our back. So we have to build a pretty strong roster winning is kind of expected it’s expected by the fans. It’s expected by the ownership management but more so us as a coaching staff and the players it’s Fargo’s just, we have a reputation so you know we got to have these big names produce and you know having corellee prime play both sides of the ball right now…that’s been a huge addition for us and you can’t say enough about Dillon Thomas. And the crazy thing about Dillon Thomas is he’s still nowhere near yet as hot as he’s going to be. You know, he plays hard. it rubs off on his teammates, but you know, you could look at his stats, but when you watch him every day, and you know how good he really is, he hasn’t yet gotten hot and that’s kind of a scary thought If you think about it.

You know Corelle Prime behind the scenes, you know that if he’s gonna put his mind to something, he’s going to make it work and so once he knew what he had to do to prepare his body, arm, brain every little thing up to both hit and pitch. It’s been pretty exciting and it’s, you know, it’s helped us win a lot of games on both sides of the baseball and don’t sleep on his defense. He’s easily the best first baseman in this league defensively as well,” said Coste.