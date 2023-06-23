Local fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Some local families got together and hosted a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association right here in our community.

There are many drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease approved by the FDA, but Medicare won’t cover them at the time.

This forces people to pay around $2,600 a year out of pocket on medications.

One local family believes we should rally for people who have Alzheimer’s and can’t access the medications they need so people can enjoy life with their family.

“Just to have a voice and let people know that these drugs need to be improved so that people can enjoy more time with their family. This is a very fun experience and it’s really cool. It’s gonna be very fun.” says Kerry Berg, Elias, and Beatrice all from Fargo.

If you missed this fundraiser, they will be back Monday.

The address to this fundraiser is 3227 Oakridge Loop East, West Fargo.