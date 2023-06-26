Carson Wentz Under Fire For Black Bear Hunt

Carson Wentz/cj_wentz11/Instagram

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Former NFL and NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz is getting some backlash on social media over a hunting post.

Wentz shared this picture to his Instagram page and one called wentzbrosoutdoors with Zach Wentz on Friday.

Carson wrote: “Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth— Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal!”

While the Instagram post was liked by nearly 75,000 followers, it also has dozens of negative comments including: “He obviously doesn’t value the lives of animals” and “I hope your karma is extremely painful”.

The hunt was also featured on TMZ over the weekend which reported Wentz had upset animal activists.

Carson and his older brother Zach also have a YouTube channel dedicated to hunting called “Wentz Bros Hunting”.