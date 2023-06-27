Jeremiah Program celebrates local single moms and their accomplishments

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – No mother should have to make the choice between investing in herself or supporting her children.

That’s what the Jeremiah Program believes.

The national organization has a mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children, two generations at a time.

They achieve this by offering support for college education, quality early childhood education, access to safe and affordable housing, and they offer empowerment and leadership training.

“So we work with single moms who are in school full-time, and we also come alongside their kids and their high-quality pre-k education in our onsite child development center.” says Andrea Williams, the Director of Development at Jeremiah Program.

2022 was a time of incredible growth for the Jeremiah Program’s Fargo-Moorhead Campus.

Recently, the program celebrated five amazing women as they graduated with their postsecondary degrees.

In addition to these graduations six moms participated in Jeremiah Program’s new Career Volunteer Mentor Program and over 40 kids participated in their high-quality summer enrichment opportunities to further support their educational development.

“This is so important for our moms because they are really determined women, they are wonderful parents, they are full-time students who are determined to meet their goals.” says Williams.

Last year the Jeremiah Program impacted 238 lives in our community.

This network of mothers in Fargo-Moorhead are creating a better future for themselves and their children.

“They are making this investment not only for their kids and their future but that they don’t have to make the choice between their children or themselves they can invest in both to achieve their goals.” says Williams.

To get more information or see how you can help the Jeremiah Program click here.