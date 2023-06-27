JoJo’s Suddenly Closes for Good in West Fargo

JoJo's Facebook

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant has abruptly closed in the metro.

JoJo’s announcing on Facebook Monday that they had closed permanently.

The casual Italian dining restaurant operators say they made the decision with a “heavy heart”.

They say you can direct any questions to info@eculinaryinc.com.

The restaurant first opened at 915 19th Avenue East in 2021.

A reason behind the sudden closure was not given.

The post says JoJo’s gift cards will be honored at their other restaurants including Lucky’s 13 Pub.