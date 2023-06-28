Ashley Judd speaks at YWCA’s “Empowered! Women Who Rise Above” event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime.

The YWCA is working to change that locally and nationally.

“You have to personalize these things, right? It’s not abstract, it’s my body, it’s very intense.” says Actress and Author, Ashley Judd.

The YWCA of Cass Clay presents Empowered! Women Who Rise Above.

This special program is an annual celebration that has honored local women leaders since 1973.

For the same cost as one night of safety at YWCA Emergency Shelter the community was invited to attend this afternoon of empowerment.

“Events like this not only raise awareness that violence exists in our community but also dollars to make certain that services are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year.” says CEO of YWCA Cass Clay, Erin Prochnow.

About 800 people attended the event. Actress and NY Times Best-Selling author Ashley Judd was the keynote speaker.

Judd has traveled to 22 countries, spending her time learning directly from the vulnerable and resilient about violence.

“Ashley Judd’s only ability and passion lie with the mission of the YWCA. We wanted to invite her into the community and welcome her and have a whole lot of women in the community feel inspired and empowered this afternoon.” says Prochnow.

Safety is the one thing domestic violence survivors and women experiencing homelessness need the most.

The YWCA is on a mission to be a place for women and children to turn to as they escape violence, homelessness, and crisis.

As the only emergency shelter for women and children in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota they strive to eliminate racism and empower women to create a better life for herself and her family.

Last year the YWCA provided safe, secure shelter to 1,134 women and children and they serve over 300 women and children each day in their programs.