Bikers on Charity Run Hit By 88-Year-Old Driver Near Valley City

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An 88-year-old Sanborn, North Dakota man is arrested after hitting two bicyclists on a charity run Tuesday afternoon.

They were with a group of 15 bikers with the organization Texas 4000 for Cancer.

Peter Schuck hit the bikers they were while crossing the railroad overpass bridge, about two miles west of Valley City.

Authorities say he then fled the scene.

The bikers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are 22-year-old Felicity Hung of Frisco, Texas and 20-yeare-old Neeraj Akula of Cibolo, Texas.

Schuck was tracked down, arrested and cited for leaving the scene of an injury

crash.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol