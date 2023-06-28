Man Changes Plea in Fatal Bike Crash Near Jamestown Last June

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man changes his plea to guilty to negligent homicide after hitting and killing a bicyclist last June.

A charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death was dropped against 79-year-old James Lees.

He is set to be sentenced in September.

The parents of the victim, 20-year-old Timothy St. John of Northbrook, Illinois, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Lees in November.

They are asking for a jury trial and damages of or exceeding $150,000 on two counts.

The crash happened on June 19th on State Highway 20 about ten miles north of Jamestown.

Highway Patrol says Lees hit the 20-year-old biker and initially left the scene, but returned and found St. John dead.