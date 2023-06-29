Body Of Grand Forks Man Recovered from Turtle River

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The body of a Grand Forks man is recovered from the Turtle River in Grand Forks County.

Police say the 31-year-old was reported missing late Wednesday night.

Officers determined the man may have been at Turtle River State Park earlier in the day.

Grand Forks County deputies and state park officials searched the area.

Grand Forks Regional Water Rescue found the man’s body just before 6 a.m.

His name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation