Pet Connection: Meet The Huskies

Homeward Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs at the shelter through July 15th

They are bursting at the seams at Homeward Animal Shelter. They’re being forced to keep dogs in hallways and offices, and they’re running out of room.

So we need to pick up the pace helping dogs find loving homes.

They are especially loaded with huskies right now. And it’s never been easier or more affordable to bring a new family member home. The shelter has waived all adoption fees for dogs currently living in the shelter through July 15. That means you can scoop up pups like the ones we’re about to tell you about for *free*.

Let’s get to know a couple of the dogs you can adopt, starting with Baltic.

He’s a 2-year-old male husky who loves to constantly be on the move.

He plays well with other dogs, but would to better with older kids instead of younger ones. He’s also not great with cats.

He can be shy at first, but quickly warms up to people.

Baltic just wants someone to take him on adventures.

Next up is Carlos. He’s a 10-month-old Husky/Corgi/Shepherd mix.

He would do the best being the only pet in a home. He’s pretty shy around new people, so he would do best in a home with only adults or teenage kids.

Carlos is an eye-catcher. He has such a unique look that people can’t help but fall in love with.

Carlos, Baltic and a bunch of other great dogs are waiting for a loving home. And they don’t cost a thing to adopt. Click here to learn more about them.