Jered Pigeon awarded Moorhead’s first Destiny Holiday award

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Minnesota State University Moorhead is the first recipient of the city’s Destiny Holiday Award.

Jered Pigeon leads a team that provides programming and services to students through the American Indian Center, the Intercultural Center, the Rainbow Dragon Center and the Women’s Center.

“He provides inspiration through his own non-traditional educational path – from dropping out of school after ninth grade, returning to earn his GED and multiple college degrees, and now working on a doctorate in education,” according to a statement from the city of Moorhead.

Destiny Holiday organized the first Juneteenth in Moorhead in 2019. In 2020, the Moorhead City Council passed a resolution on the recommendation of the Moorhead Human Rights Commission to designate June 19 as Juneteenth Independence Day in Moorhead.