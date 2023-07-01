Fargo man charged with homicide after crash in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the name of the woman who died in a crash on Wednesday night in West Fargo. 28-year-old Saphyre Johnson of Bemidji, Minn., died after her car was hit by another driver who has since been charged with her death.

30-year-old Sabastian Tahirovic of Fargo has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide, DUI, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance.

Johnson was wearing a seatbelt when she was crossing an intersection with a green light at 19th Ave. and 9th St. E. The suspect ran a red light and crashed into Johnson’s car.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.