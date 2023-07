10 fire depts. respond to fire in Nielsville, Minn.

NIELSVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) – 10 different fire depts. responded to a fire in Nielsville, Minn., Saturday evening. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the fire destroyed two Quonset buildings in the 300 Block of Spokely Ave. N.

The Nielsville, Climax, Crookston, Beltrami, Ada, Halstad, Shelly, Buxton, Hendrum and Perley Fire Depts. responded to the call.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is still being investigated.