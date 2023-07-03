Body Recovered from Red River in F-M Last Week Identified By Police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police release the identity of a man whose body was recovered from the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead last Wednesday.

He is 35-year-old Casey Binfield.

Authorities started getting reports from people who saw Binfield jump into the river near Dike East in Fargo early Wednesday afternoon.

Numerous agencies responded to search for the man.

His body was found a few hours later by Valley Water Rescue.

Services are planned for Binfield on Friday in Wahpeton.