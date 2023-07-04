Fargo-Moorhead celebrates 4th of July in the Metro

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead area is celebrated the 4th of July through different events throughout the day.

Over in West Fargo, Bonanzaville held their annual celebrations by welcoming guests to their historical site and had numerous visitors travelling through their grounds, checking out the old buildings, and catching some rides around the area.

“We spend our entire year working up to this basically,” said Beth Jansen, executive director at Bonanzaville. “So the day that it happens and it pretty much goes on without a hitch and you get a lot of visitors. It’s like the best day of the year for a multitude of reasons.”

While further East, the Drekker Brewing Company hosted their own U.S. celebration. With bouncy castles, drinks and outdoor games, there was fun to be had. The morning rain didn’t deter people from coming out to First Avenue North.

With the addition of Brewhalla, Drekker has become a destination for people during the holidays.

“Oh it means everything to us. Community is huge for Drekker,” said Alex Hansen, the Day of Event Coordinator at Drekker. “So we’re so honored that so many people want to come out and spend time here with their families and their friends. Drinking and getting their faces painted and having a great time.”

The 4th of July celebrations culminated with the fireworks show in Moorhead.