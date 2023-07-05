Sheriff: Woman Stabs 2 Deputies Executing Search Warrant

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say an Underwood, Minnesota woman stabbed two Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputies while they tried to arrest her for a felony drug arrest warrant.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, on July 1 at 11:40 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at a residence north of Underwood with the intent of arresting 63-year-old Nancy Ann Brimhall.

After getting into the home, Brimhall confronted the deputies in the doorway with a large knife. Two deputies suffered minor knife wounds and Brimhall suffered a self-inflicted knife wound to her right arm during the apprehension.

Brimhall was transported to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls for treatment before being taken to the Otter Tail County Jail.

In addition to the original controlled substance warrant, Brimhall will also be charged with felony second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, fourth-degree assault of a police officer and obstruction of a legal process.

The news release also states a second woman was arrested at the residence and is expected to be charged in connection to the incident.

Both injured deputies were treated at Lake Region Hospital before returning to full duty.