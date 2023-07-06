City Forces Residents To Evacuate Bemidji Apartment Building By Today

Nearly 50 residents of a federally subsidized apartment complex in Bemidji have until 4 p.m. Thursday to vacate the premises after inspections found serious structural issues

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Nearly 50 residents of a federally subsidized apartment complex in Bemidji have until 4 p.m. Thursday to vacate the premises after inspections found serious structural issues.

A city-issued evacuation order was given last Friday at Red Pine Estates which houses many elderly and disabled residents.

At a recent city council meeting residents directed their anger at Twin Cities-based property manager The Schuett Companies.

The evacuation comes five weeks after a six-story apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed, killing three and injuring others.