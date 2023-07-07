Attempted murder suspect at large since May arrested in East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – An attempted murder suspect from Grand Forks at large since May is in custody.

According to Grand Forks Police, 25-year-old Omar Martinez was apprehended Thursday evening by the U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force, but few details have been released.

“Mr. Martinez was apprehended in East Grand Forks, Minnesota,” Lt. Andrew Stein said. “By all accounts, there were no issues taking him into custody. It is still considered an open and active investigation.”

Martinez was charged on May 22 with attempted murder and reckless endangerment – one day after police say he allegedly fired a gun at a car occupied by an adult and a juvenile in Grand Forks.

On May 22, authorities attempted to serve Martinez with a high risk warrant in the 1200 block of North 39th Street, but it was later determined that he was not in his apartment.

The U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force consists of Deputy U-S Marshals, officers from police departments in Grand Forks, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead, along with the Cass and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices.

Additional assistance was provided by the Minnesota Pine to Prairie Task Force and East Grand Forks Police.