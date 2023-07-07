Roseau County Deputy charged with one felony and seven misdemeanors

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Roseau County Deputy has been charged with one felony and seven misdemeanors.

The charges span from April 2022 to March 2023, regarding violations to government data practices and presenting false claims to a public officer.

According to the complaint, Bruce Hanson used his credentials to look up license plates for other people who asked via text messages.

Hanson was summoned to court on July 5.

The complaint can be found HERE