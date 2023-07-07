The Red River Valley Fair opens for the 2023 summer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Red River Valley Fair is back once again, and officials say this is the best version yet. As they welcome in new top tier talent for the grandstand, a mini market for small business owners, and of course fair food.

“So many things that the public may not know what happens behind the scenes to put the fair on and bring it together. But we’re so excited to have everyone here and on grounds for the best ten days of summer.” said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Director of Marketing and Events with the Red River Valley Fair.

Like last year, some people may see an increase in ticket prices. But as officials have said, it’s due to them bringing in acts like Flo Rida and Shinedown.

“Our ticket prices reflect the quality of the acts so each act we have to pay the act to come in here, fly in and play at the fair so we just based that on those factors.” said Birkemeyer.

For the small businesses, whether it’s food or apparel, the fair serves as a time to connect with customers in a fun environment. For food guys like Big J, it’s all about making good food for people to enjoy.

“It’s a fun time with everybody here, all the people. It’s just a fun atmosphere,” said Justin Matheson, the owner of Big J’s. “It’s really awesome seeing people enjoy my food. That’s why we do it and seeing all the people enjoying the food, it’s just great.”

The fair is set to run through July 16.