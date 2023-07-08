Thousands enjoy beautiful weather for first Red River Market of summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 9th season of the Red River Market officially began Saturday in Fargo, and thousands took advantage of the flawless weather downtown.

Every year, the market takes place every Saturday right near Broadway Square.

Around 100 vendors came by on opening day.

You name it and the market has it; from food and pantry items to household goods, art and live music.

It’s also a great chance for small business owners to put their names out there and network with the F-M community.

“It’s always good to just be able to serve the people within this community. As far as inflation and things like that, we are all spending a little bit more these days, unfortunately but it’s good to keep things in our community as a whole. Come on down! It’s a great time. We got great food, music and a lot of people from the community out and about,” says Amanda Nordick, the owner of BoomBoom Kombucha.

The market continues next Sunday instead of Saturday due to the Downtown Fargo Street Fair.