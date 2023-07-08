Wings and Wheels car show gives back to F-M area veterans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community enjoying a car show while supporting its veterans at the Fargo Air Museum.

The museum teams up with Twisted Royalty for Wings and Wheels in its fourth year behind the event.

In previous years, the organization has raised hundreds of thousands for ALS research, addiction awareness and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

This year, all the funds go back to F-M area veterans and it’s hitting close to home for much of Twisted Royalty staff.

“This year, we wanted to give back to the air museum and local veterans because my brother just started his service this year and my father is also a veteran. So, a lot of us in the group have veterans in our families. What better way to give back to your country, this close to the Fourth of July, than by supporting the people who put us here,” says Alex Wieland, the co-founder of Twisted Royalty.

They have raised thousands of dollars so far and it also included a raffle giving people a chance to win big.