Florida Man Killed After Rolling His Vehicle and Getting Hit By Oncoming Semi on I-29

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Florida man is dead after rolling his pickup, getting thrown onto I-29 and then hit by an oncoming semi.

The crash happened around 2:45 Sunday morning about 20 miles north of Fargo.

Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old man from Old Town, Florida died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Jeffrey Samples of Meridian, Mississippi was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.