7th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament Takes Place at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — RE/MAX Legacy Realty and Designer Homes hosting its seventh annual Children’s Miracle Network Golf Tournament.

It was an almost perfect day for some golf at Rose Creek.

This tournament has raised over $193,000 since 2016 for Children’s Miracle Network

The funds help support specialized medical equipment, unique programs, research and education at Sanford Children’s in Fargo, which helps local sick and injured children.

“Very, very dear to our company. It’s something we take a lot of pride in. Our team puts a lot of effort and compassion into this because we know how important it is to our community and to children and it stays right here in North Dakota which is really important for us so, we’re having a great day.” says the President of Designer Homes, Robert Leslie.

All proceeds from this event benefit children locally.