Get Ready for a “Puddles Pity Party” at Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for some entertainment that’s a little off-kilter, you’re in luck!

The 7-foot sad clown, Puddles Pity Party, is coming to Fargo!

He first got notice on “America’s Got Talent” where he was a quarter finalist on Season 12.

Puddles has gone on to perform shows all over the globe including at The Kennedy Center and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

You can catch him Monday, November 6 at Fargo Theatre.

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a special online only presale Thursday from 10 to 10.

They will run you $37.50 to $125 at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets 300 Box Office.