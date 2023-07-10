Local Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket as Jackpot Hits $675 Million

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Leave it all up to luck when you’re playing the Minnesota Lottery.

At least that’s what Minnesotans are doing in hopes of winning a huge amount of money.

Litchfield, Little Canada, and Alexandria were all excited to be the locations where people won some big money but there was even one win locally.

The Holiday on 11th St. N. in Moorhead is the local spot where one lucky winner took home that big win.

To win the $50,000 players must’ve matched four of the first five winning numbers AND the Powerball.

Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data, unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

$50,000 is a lot of money but can you imagine winning the $650 million jackpot?

These people are testing their luck and hoping for the big win.

“I would farm until it’s gone, it should take oh I don’t know a year or two if things go good.” says Powerball Jackpot hopeful Lee Wallace.

“I don’t even know; I don’t even know what I would do. Probably go into hiding and then get my money and run away. I am buying Powerball tickets today because I want to be rich and buy a whole bunch of land for my family to build houses and all live on together.” says Moorhead’s Heidi Uecker, who is also hoping to win the big bucks.

Since 1990 the lottery has generated more than $3.7 billion for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans with more than $1.5 billion of that going to Minnesota’s environment fund and $2 billion going to help fund state programs.