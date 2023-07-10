Moorhead Stolen Vehicle Suspect Identified, Arrest Warrant Issued

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man who pulled a knife on a driver and took his vehicle in Moorhead on Saturday has been identified.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Nikolas Pigozzo.

The stolen vehicle was found in Minneapolis.

It was taken by force around 9:40 Saturday morning in the 100 block of 4th Street South.

Pigozzo was identified through video taken by a witness.

Pending charges include First Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second Degree Assault.

Anyone with information on where Pigozzo is should contact local law enforcement.