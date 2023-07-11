Mayville Man Killed in Crash on Minimum Maintenance Road Near Buxton, ND

TRAILL CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A 25-year-old man from Mayville is dead after being thrown from his pickup as it rolled.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the noon hour about 9 miles southwest of Buxton, North Dakota.

The man was driving down a dirt and gravel minimum maintenance road when the rollover happened.

He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

