Police: Knutson Lost Control of Bicycle, Fell Into Path of Oncoming Pickup & Boat

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — We are learning new details in the deadly crash that claimed the life of Fargo Marathon Executive Director Mark Knutson.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd says home security surveillance video captured the accident on South Shore Drive Sunday around 7 a.m.

It showed Knutson lose control of his bicycle and fall into the path of an oncoming pickup pulling a boat.

Todd says the video corroborates the driver’s statements to investigators and does not appear he broke any laws.

The case file is awaiting a medical examiner’s report as well as a final reconstruction report from the Minnesota State Patrol before it’ll be turned over to the Becker County State’s Attorney.