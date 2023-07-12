BNSF Railway Foundation Awards Bonanzaville Grant for Railcar Restoration

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –Bonanzaville is awarded a $3,000 grant for the restoration of the 1930’s Northern Pacific Pullman railway passenger coach on its grounds.

The Northern Pacific Railway was a transcontinental railroad that operated across the United States, from Minnesota to the Pacific Northwest even passing through Fargo.

The coach car that sits on the Bonanzaville grounds is part of the railway’s history of bringing the west into the world.

“This is massively important for us. It’s one of the favorite displays here at Bonanzaville. This building itself is visited I would say more than any other building in the village and the coach car is something you can walk through.” says Executive Director of Bonanzaville, Beth Jansen.

Bonanzaville is run by the Cass County North Dakota Historical Society.