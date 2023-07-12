Body of Fisherman Recovered from Leech Lake

CASS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The body of a 71-year-old fisherman is recovered from Leech Lake in Cass County, Minnesota.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office got a report of an overdue fisherman on Monday night.

He hadn’t returned to his home in Walker, Minnesota.

Deputies searched the Leech Lake area by boat, air and land and found his boat on the east shore of Sucker Bay Monday night.

His body was found in the lake around 6:30 Tuesday night after an all day search.

The identity of the man has not been released.

An autopsy will determine his cause of death.