Pet Connection: Meet Knight

Good Knight! Knight is a big boy who joined us for this week's Pet Connection.

Good Knight! Knight is a big boy who joined us for this week’s Pet Connection. He’s a 3-year-old lab mix at Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo.

He’s strong, so you’ll need to keep a strong grip on your leash.

But he’s just a big old lovebug.

He loves people and would go great in a home with other dogs and cats. He’d probably do better in a home without any toddlers or babies. He doesn’t know his own strength sometimes.

Plus, Knight’s adoption fee is sponsored through Friday, July 14th. Just get your application in by then.

Finding Knight a home will help a little with the crisis local shelters are facing. They’re getting in twice as many dogs as they did this time last year. They have nowhere to put them. They’re having to turn dogs away. That’s why it’s more important than ever to find these dogs loving home now.

Click here to learn more about Knight and how to apply to adopt him.

Even if you can’t adopt or foster a dog, you can still help Homeward with the extra costs of caring for so many dogs. Their 33rd annual Paws Walk fundraiser is next Tuesday, July 18th from 6-8 p.m. at Rheault Farm in Fargo. There will be water activities, music, games and a 1/2 mile walk with proceeds helping dogs at the shelter.

Click here to learn more about the Paws Walk.