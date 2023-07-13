Record temperatures in June having effects on farming industry

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After a long and harsh winter, the arrival of summer was quick to hit the region.

Well above average temperatures were seen during the month of June and even some records were shattered.

“The average temperature, that is the difference between the highs and the lows, that was 74.8 and that was eight degrees above normal and that set a record. But, the average maximum temperature, that was the fourth warmest for June.” says Brad Hopkins, Meteorologist, NWS Grand Forks

A record warmest low temperature was also set in the month of June at 63.7 degrees.

Warm months like June have big implications in the agricultural region.

“It is huge, you have seen our farmers who have made huge investments in their planters, and their equipment. There is such a tight windows to optimize the maximum production.” says Joe Hastings, Agronomist, American Crystal Sugar Company

For plants like the sugar beet, the cold spring has led farmers to plant their yield a week later than expected.

“As we plant later, we might see a loss in yield potential, with sugar beets especially. They like to be planted early, to get the most potential they can. And you know how it was, we had a lot of snow, and it was cold and then it melted.” says Hastings

But other crops like corn have been thriving with the warmer than average June.

The warmer weather has led to an early arrival of invasive species.

“One of our biggest insects we worry about is called the sugar beet root maggot. What happened this year because of that rapid development, we also saw a very rapid development in the sugar beet root maggot flies.” says Hastings

He adds farmers are hoping for another quick shot of rain to help with their crop potential.