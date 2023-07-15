Fargo Police officer and suspect dead in Friday shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — FPD confirm two deaths, including one officer and the suspect during a shooting in south Fargo.

It happened after a crash on 25th St. S and near 9th Ave. S.

Witnesses say they’ve heard many loud pops and bangs, which could have been from an automatic weapon.

Police say two officers are in critical condition and another person near the incident seriously injured.

They will host a press conference July 15 at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall with more information.

The investigation continues and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as officials notify families.