Funeral scheduled for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A funeral has been set for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 14.

According to his obituary, a funeral service will take place at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 30805 Olson Street, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

Arrangements are through Kline Funeral Home of Pequot Lakes and Pine River.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make donations to the Soldier’s 6 at www.Soldiers6.com. www.soldiers6.com