‘Great vessel of hope’: Volunteer chaplains helping Fargo Police during difficult time

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said they have resources available to help officers dealing with the emotions of what happened Friday. This includes a volunteer group of chaplains.

They’ve been talking with people, helping them through the emotions of what transpired and the harsh reality of it all. They’ve also been up to the hospital to talk with the two officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, still recovering after being shot.

“I’ve been there myself and spoken with both of them,” said chaplain David Juve. “That’s a real positive thing in the light of difficult circumstances to know that in the midst of a tragedy we have this great vessel of hope that we’ve got two people who are in recovery.”

Juve said they’ll continue to be there for them spiritually as they work through the emotions.