Sister Cities Smokeout Lands Lee Brice as First Musical Act

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Lee Brice is the first artist announced for this year’s Sister Cities Smokeout.

The smokeout is billed as the “home of Hot BBQ, Live Tunes and Cold Beer”.

It’s happening Friday, September 1 at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead.

There is a range of ticket prices depending on your preferred level of access, food and drink.

You can go from the “Side Dish General” admission of $37.50 all the way up to “Whole Hog” for $115.

A presale is set for Thursday from 10 to 10 at scsmokeout.com.

The onsale begins Friday morning at 10.