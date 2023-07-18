Victim and Suspect Identified After Standoff on Big Pine Lake Near Perham

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities in Otter Tail County identify the woman who was found dead and the man who was arrested after a standoff Monday on Big Pine Lake near Perham.

The victim is 77-year-old Jean Mart.

The suspect, who remains in custody, is 79-year-old Paul Mart.

They lived on the south end of the lake, east of Perham.

Numerous crews responded to the home around 10:30 Monday morning after the sheriff’s office got a call that a man had hurt a woman and that she was dead.

Multiple agencies responded including the SWAT Team and people were evacuated from nearby homes during a standoff with Mart.

Around 4 p.m. the sheriff in a press release that he was taken into custody and that Jean Mart was found dead.

Formal charges against Paul Mart are expected to be filed in Otter Tail County Court.