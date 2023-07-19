LIVE: Honor Flight Goes “Over The Top” With Day-Long Street Dance

MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR) – You’re invited to an all-day party that helps send Veterans on a life-changing journey.

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is hosting its “Over the Top” street dance this Saturday at the Moorhead American Legion.

The list of activities is way too long to tell you everything. Some of the highlights are a car show, Air Med helicopter, multiple bands and a hot air balloon.

A bunch of local companies and organizations are helping out to raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C. so they can see monuments made to honor them and their fellow military veterans.

Lori Ishaug with the Honor Flight adds, “It really warms the heart because, really I’ve said this so many times, without our veterans we wouldn’t be here today, and it’s just nice to know that the community really rallies around them, shows their support.”

The street dance starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 11 p.m.