Watch: Gunman shot by police had apparent plans for a mass shooting in Fargo

(FARGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Mohamed Barakat, the man who was shot and killed by a Fargo police officer Friday, was armed with explosives, guns, a homemade grenade and 1,800 rounds of ammunition.

Barakat was shot by Officer Zach Robinson shortly after Barakat opened fire on three other Fargo police officers along S. 25th St.

Wrigley said Robinson was “the last man standing,” and that his actions stopped what apparently was going to be a mass shooting in Fargo.

Wrigley says Robinson shot Barakat after ordering him at least 16 times, “hands up hands up, put down the gun.”

“He had no choice but to end the threat and he did,” Wrigley said.

Twenty-three-year-old Officer Jake Wallin died. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized in critical condition.

Twenty-five-year-old Karlee Koswick, who recently moved to Fargo from Massachusetts, was also shot. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

Wrigley and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney both called Barakat’s actions an “ambush.”