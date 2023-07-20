How law enforcement prepares for crowded events

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) Are crowded events safe to attend?

Some have worries after new details were given about last week’s fatal south Fargo ambush on officers.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says law enforcement around the F-M metro are always working together, especially for big events in the region.

“There’s actually resources in place that most people don’t know about. Not because we’re trying to be super secretive about it but it’s just because there’s operational plans that we’re following through and certain locations, positions, things like that that we wouldn’t want normal people to see. If they were to try and do something, that would be an issue for carrying out an operation. A lot of times and a lot of those events we’ve been planning for years and collaborating to keep those events safe.”

As Fargo prepares for its first outdoor Folkways Night Bazaar of the summer in the heart of downtown, some are growing paranoid that an incident like last Friday’s shooting could have been worse if other people have similar ideas.

“Had Zach not neutralized the shooter, we would have had many more casualties. When you look at the amount of ammunition the shooter had in his car, he was planning on war-mayhem in our community.” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

Sheriff Jahner says, copycats or not, law enforcement will do their best to prepare and be on guard.

“It doesn’t matter if we think there’s going to be a copycat or not. We’re always going to prepare and act like there could potentially be a threat at any event. That way, we’re preparing appropriately and responsibly. We don’t try to play on percentages. That’s not a good thing to play on. We want to prepare, sometimes over prepare. That way, if the situation occurs, we’re ready for the incident.”

Fargo Police declined to comment but stated the department “always stands ready to protect our community, residents, visitors and events in Fargo.”