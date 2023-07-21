LIVE: Zoo Brew Lets People Enjoy Red River Zoo In New Light

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Beer and animals, a wonderful combination to help conservation efforts in our community.

The annual Zoo Brew at the Red River Zoo will bring about two dozen different brewers out to the zoo Friday night.

There will be food, a concert, and the chance to meet some of the zoo’s animals, including a ferret who has been a key part of endangered black-footed ferret breeding programs, and the zoo’s baby camel.

The evening event gives adults a chance to experience the zoo in a different light.

Executive Director Sally Jacobson says, “The vibe at the Zoo Brew tonight is a totally different environment than you normally expect. It’s all adults. You’ve got your early evening hours where a lot of the animals start to get a little bit more active. There’s something really peaceful about it as well as really energizing.”

The Zoo Brew starts at 6.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.