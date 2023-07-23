Eight People Apply To Fill Vacated Ward 4 City Council Seat in Moorhead

Moorhead City Council Member Steve Lindaas

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — There are eight people who want to become the next Ward 4 City Council Member in Moorhead.

The period to apply ended late Friday afternoon.

They include: Delores Gabbard, Trenton Gerads, Ryan Larson, Zachariah Lorsung, Sebastian McDougall, Darren Opsahl, Andrew Rockhold and Dorothy Suomala.

The applicants will be interviewed at Monday night’s meeting.

The council will then pick one person to fill the term of Council Member Steve Lindaas.

He is resigning his seat to work on August 31 to work with the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C.

The appointed Ward 4 Council Member will serve until the end of 2024, unless re-elected in the November 2024 election.