Silver Alert Issued for Missing Valley City Man

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Valley City are looking for a man who walked away from the Sheyenne Saint Raphael Care facility around 5 a.m.

A Silver Alert was issued for 56-year-old Rory Rupp by North Dakota Highway Patrol and North Dakota BCI.

Rupp is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown eyes, and shoulder length brown hair.

He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie sweatshirt and white shoes.

Rupp has multiple medical conditions which impairs judgment, behavior, and his ability to live independently.

If you spot him, contact Valley City Police at (701) 845-3110.