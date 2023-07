Police investigating downtown Fargo assault

FARGO – (KVRR-KFGO) – An assault outside the Salvation Army in downtown Fargo closed part of the 300 block of Roberts Street Monday.

Police responded to the report of an assault just before noon.

A police spokeswoman says the people involved in the altercation have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.