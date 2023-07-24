Red River Zoo keeping animals cool during extreme heat

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — That extreme summer heat is here but, while people are hunkering down indoors with air conditioning, the staff at area zoos are working overtime to keep animals safe during the blistering heat.

“At our zoo we really put a lot of our efforts and we center ourselves around our animal’s wellbeing. So, we have to be prepared for a variety of temperatures and all sorts of environmental things that could affect the animals. From really low temperatures to really high temperatures.” says President and CEO of The Red River Zoo, Sally Jacobson.

Within the next week, we’re expecting thermometer readings to reach the 90’s with humidity that will make it feel much warmer.

And while sizzling temps aren’t backing down the zoo staff are busy making sure their guests aren’t the only ones comfortable in the heat.

Depending on the species, extreme heat can cause significant stress on animals, from tiny critters to large livestock.

“So all of our animals here at the zoo either have an indoor space that’s air conditions or cooled with a fan or they might have a water source where they can get in the water and cool off.” says Jacobson.

Red River Zoo is home to everything from prairie dogs and porcupines to bison and camels, there is even a python and an eagle.

Since most of the animals at the Red River Zoo are used to cooler climates, zookeepers must take extra steps to keep these animals cool during this extreme heat.

“Honestly, the most sensitive is our Chinese red pandas because they really do need the cool weather. You know, they have the shade from the trees and the water but on days when it gets really hot like this they’re just inside, there isn’t much we can do about that.” says Jacobson.

These steps include making sure they have a lot of shade, adding ice to the water, and making sure their habitats are well ventilated.

And a fan favorite, the ice blocks. The zookeepers feed animals chunks of ice with berries inside as a special treat on hot days.

“Also, the animals will get ice treats, so as you walk through the zoo this week, you’ll see little ice treats and bloodsicles for the wolves, all sorts of things to keep the animals nice and cool. In addition to that, of course we do have a full animal care team and a veterinarian just watching everybody.” says Jacobson.