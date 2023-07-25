Burgum qualifies for GOP debate with 1% support
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – Gov. Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign says he’s now qualified to appear on the first GOP debate stage.
In a statement, the campaign said a Morning Consult national poll showed Burgum has attained the necessary 1% threshold to participate. Burgum earlier met the goal of having at least 40,000 donors, including 200 from 20 different states.
A national poll from JMC Analytics showed Burgum with 1% support.
The debate is scheduled to be held August 23 in Milwaukee.